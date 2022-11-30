Староверы: Сага

Not Available

This is the story of a Brazilian-Uruguayan family of Old Believers who consider themselves Russian. Alexey Kilin, whose ancestors were once forced to flee from Soviet power to South America, returned to his homeland in the Amur Region and is waiting for his ex-wife Agripina and their son Demyan after 13 years of separation. The attempt at reuniting fails. Nevertheless Agripina decides not to return to Brazil, but to stay in an unfamiliar homeland, in a city with the symbolic name of Svobodny (which means ‘free’ in Russian).