Not Available

In the distant future, the colonization of the galaxy has given way to a feverish land rush among bloodthirsty factions from all across the universe. In the wake of this new "Wild West," a group of heroes sets out to lay down the law. Led by Capt. Jack Tanner (Adam Rini), the small army scours the galaxy in an effort to seek out and defeat the warmongers who have terrorized the lives of the innocent and defenseless in this sci-fi actioner.