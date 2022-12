Not Available

Recorded and filmed live at The Donmar Warehouse, London, August 31 and September 1, 2000. The Tony winner's concert was recorded live at the intimate London theatre, was also preserved on CD, which was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year and received a MAC Award nomination for Female Artist Recording of the Year. Although the CD only contained highlights from Buckley's performance, the video boasts the entire, full-length concert.