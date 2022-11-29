Not Available

The story is of a troupe of young performers battling to keep their show and their theatre open in the face of intimidation by evil property developers. The 1950s saw a lot of social change and 'Stars in Your Eyes' explores a number of contemporary issues. Many people in show business were frightened to see their world diminishing with the phenomenal growth of home entertainment and TV, just as today people in television are seeing the Internet and video on demand threatening their traditional schedules and programmes. 'Stars in Your Eyes' links traditional variety and theatre and how it coped, or tried to cope, with the new threat of television. It makes gentle fun of television but does admit that TV is a real force to be reckoned with - “half an hour on television and we will be made“.