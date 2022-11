Not Available

Theatre Colosseum prepares for the closing performance of the month. The magician Keats wants to avoid having to perform with Jack Carey, the well-known marksman, as the latter has seduced his wife, the beautiful dancer, Silvia Castellani. It is only thanks to the persuasions of Alice McLean, the manager of the acrobat sisters, that he finally decides to do his show. Carey starts wooing the second of the McLean-sisters, Gloria.