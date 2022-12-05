Not Available

In a school in Zimbabwe there is Geekisde, a somewhat different little girl, isolated, having the appearance of an African albino. Bullied by other children but empowered by the love of her mother, Geekisde feels she is different and starts to believe that she resembles white people that live on other continents. One day, Geekisde has a weird encounter in the forest with a spaceship. The albino girl enters a telepathic conversation with the space beings which let her know that she is one of them and has been sent to Earth to test the planet. When everything seems lost, the love of Geekisde for her mother covers the Earth with a translucent bubble and she eventually comes to save the planet.