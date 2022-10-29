Starship Apocalypse

After their failed attempt to take over the Federation war fleet, John Worthy and General Gustav are sentenced to death but they are rescued by Worthy s girlfriend, Jolli, who has control of a new Starship, The Deliverance. Meanwhile, The Overseer, Ruler of the Federation, wants to enslave the rebellious worlds with an ancient alien Nano-Virus that turns humans into mindless slaves. Starship Deliverance, Worthy and his team are all that stand in the way of total slavery of the entire human race.
