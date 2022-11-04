Not Available

The year is 2420. Captain Johnny Taylor is the young and dashing leader of the Starslyderz - The United Planets of America's intergalactic crime fighting force! Aided by his trusty crew, Captain Taylor will scour the furthest reaches of the galaxy in pursuit of his arch nemesis: the evil Gorgon! A criminal mastermind hell-bent on bringing America to its knees. Gorgon and his loyal servant General Mortikai will stop at absolutely nothing in their pursuit of Enerjinn - the magical power source that fuels the galaxy!