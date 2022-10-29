Start a New World

Not Available

In the aftermath of the Darr mine blast in Pennsylvania (winter 1907), Romanian immigrant cobbler Petru waits for his cousin Pavel's pregnant wife to arrive at their home after the 40 day trip across the Atlantic. A man of few words, Petru is in love with Anna, but he's also the one who needs to break her the news about the recent death of her husband. Petru must make a decision and take the responsibility of changing her forever, as Anna needs to find the strength to reveal the strong woman behind the teenager she is.