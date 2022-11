Not Available

Taek-il recklessly leaves home, defying his mother who asks him to go to college. In the unfamiliar neighborhood, he happens to get a job as a delivery man for a Chinese restaurant. And he mingles with new people such as Geo-seok, a chef, and Kyung-ju, a boxer. Meanwhile, Sang-pil, a friend of Taek-il, enters the private loan business to make money. At first, it seems easy to make a big fortune, but soon he finds himself in pain as he faces unexpected things.