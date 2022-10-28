1979

Starting Over

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1979

Studio

Paramount

A divorced man falls in love, but somehow he can't get over his ex-wife. This effects his love life in comic ways. Based on Dan Wakefield's novel. Burt Reynolds is an attractive middle-aged man who suffers a crisis of confidence when ditched by his ambitious singer wife (Candice Bergen), until he begins to forge a new new relationship with an equally insecure teacher (Jill Clayburgh). But when the wife attempts a reconciliation - seduction followed by a truly excruciating song she has composed for him - he realizes where his loyalty lies.

Cast

Candice BergenJessica Potter
Jill ClayburghMarilyn Holmburg
Charles DurningMichael "Mickey" Potter
Frances SternhagenMarva Potter
Mary Kay PlaceMarie
Austin PendletonPaul

