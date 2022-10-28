Starting Over

A divorced man falls in love, but somehow he can't get over his ex-wife. This effects his love life in comic ways. Based on Dan Wakefield's novel. Burt Reynolds is an attractive middle-aged man who suffers a crisis of confidence when ditched by his ambitious singer wife (Candice Bergen), until he begins to forge a new new relationship with an equally insecure teacher (Jill Clayburgh). But when the wife attempts a reconciliation - seduction followed by a truly excruciating song she has composed for him - he realizes where his loyalty lies.
|Candice Bergen
|Jessica Potter
|Jill Clayburgh
|Marilyn Holmburg
|Charles Durning
|Michael "Mickey" Potter
|Frances Sternhagen
|Marva Potter
|Mary Kay Place
|Marie
|Austin Pendleton
|Paul
View Full Cast >