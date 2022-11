Not Available

This documentary is about oppression, communism, revolution, immigration, assimilation, and freedom. These ideas are made concrete by personal stories told by Hungarian refugees who came to the U.S. All were disappointed at the outcome of their failed 1956 Revolution and the defeat of their dream for a free Hungary, but their funny, sad, and uplifting stories have the power to reawaken in us what is possible in America and how their hopes were made new again.