Sang-hun, a painter, and Yeong-hun, a doctor, are brothers. Sang-hun's girlfriend left him for another man, and he draws her portrait everyday. Yeong-hun, the older of the two, makes a medical mistake, and his young patient dies. Because of the guilty conscience, he abandons the career as a doctor and devotes himself to writing a novel. However, the brothers have high self-esteem and finally overcome their weaknesses to make a fresh start.