Starved is a short documentary that delves into the dysfunctional relationship most women face with food and their bodies. The film follows five women with varying degrees of disordered eating (anorexia, bulimia, yo-yo dieting, obesity, overall body dissatisfaction), their paths to recovery, and beyond. Experts like, Anita Johnston, Mary Taylor and Geneen Roth examine the historic, social, familial and psychological factors of disordered eating and speak about their experiences in the recovery field. Most importantly, Starved reveals the inner landscapes of women's suffering. It provides a mental, emotional, and spiritual lens into this pervasive and devastating issue.