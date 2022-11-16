Staryy morpekh

Not Available

In 2006, Myongho crossed the border with his family with nothing from North Korea. In South, he becomes a deep-sea diver at the border village between South and North Korea. He wears 60 kg diving suit, only relying on a single oxygen line from the boat, and fishes 30 meters down underwater. If the line goes wrong, he could die in any minute. Myongho once crossed the most dangerous borderline, now he constantly crosses the line between life and death. This film will be the portrait of a courageous man who fights with the life for his family.