State Champs: Around the World and Back

Not Available

When State Champs stole away to a cabin in upstate New York to write Around the World and Back, they had no idea what was on the horizon. Over the next two years, the record took them on a journey to more corners of the globe than they thought possible. From song conceptions on Japanese rooftops to cliff jumping on the beaches of Australia, friends and fans alike are now able to follow Derek DiScanio, Tyler Szalkowski, Evan Ambrosio, Tony Diaz and Ryan Scott Graham as they literally trek around the world and back.