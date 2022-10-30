Not Available

State Conspiracy

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

French territory is threatened by a terrorist organization just before the presidential election. If the government doesn't answer its demands, programmed bombs will explode gradually on the national railway network. Despite the operation deployed by the anti-terrorist unit, the Home Office has no other choice but to call Franck Barrot, police superintendent well-known for his controversial methods, to neutralize the armed group. His investigation will lead him to the very top level of the terrorist organization: the government itself.

Cast

Lambert WilsonFranck Barrot
Sabrina OuazaniPhilippine Maklouf
Arié ElmalehGamal Zemouri
Zinedine SoualemCommissaire Brindier
Anne Le NyClaire Archambault
Éric CaravacaFrancois Lecuyer

