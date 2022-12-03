Not Available

When two horny men are naked together with nothing but sexual desire between them, it brings them both to a heightened 'State of Arousal.' Anything goes when Steve Cruz directs these erotically charged studs in connected, high-energy action, and the intensity of their sucking, fucking, rimming, and shooting knows no bounds. Sean Duran's dominant energy propels Tyson Glover into the sub mindset, giving up both his holes to service Sean's huge, hard cock. Hairy ginger stud Jack Vidra gets pounded by hung, muscled Tex Davidson. Jimmy Durano spreads X L's ass for a deep rim job before giving X L his cock sideways and bringing them both to overpowering orgasms. Colton Grey and Bruno Bernal dive headlong into heightened erotic revelry, and Colton fucks a hot load out of Bruno. When these horny fuckers enter the 'State of Arousal,' there's no turning back until everyone's balls are drained!