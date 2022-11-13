Not Available

State of Emergence is a zombie movie without zombies. Society asks: Who is the enemy? From where does he attack? How do we distinguish him from one of our own, and how do we immunize ourselves against him? But it's too late for these questions. The illness that society feels victimized by has metastasized to an irreversible degree. It can't be cured with surgery, heavy medication, or even wholesale amputation. "Stability at all costs! No life-support machine is too expensive!" But the virus is becoming stronger than its host, and its hostility is irrepressible. Something's happening. Prepare yourselves. Call the Police! Call the Army! Stock up and wait for this whole thing to blow over. But soon it's inescapable - it's everywhere. "You are stronger than us, but soon I think, they'll be stronger than you." Maybe it's time to see how the other half lives.