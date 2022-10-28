State of Mind (working title)

Not Available

Seeing as how I (Adam, Producer/Director) am a Christian, I want the world to know what that means and why it is important to me. But I asked myself, how could I dare ask someone to listen to what I have to say if I'm not first willing to listen to them. This idea started a journey toward meeting new people in the hopes of better understanding the diversity of ideas that bombard us all when dealing with any sort of religious/spiritual interest. We approach people on the streets, go undercover, and meet people in their homes, all in the effort to learn more about what makes them tick. The whole crew discovers new things on this journey and we pass on those lessons for feedback. We are aiming for a feature length film because of the amount of content that we have already gotten and anticipate in finishing production. We also throw in some lighthearted scripted scenes to entertain.