While Odyssey focused primarily on 35mm back-lit motion graphics and special effects for the first 5 years of its existence, its award-winning release of the world's first[2] home entertainment video of computer animation, State Of the Art Of Computer Animation in 1988 brought about a shift in focus to 3D computer animation. The accolades and sales successes achieved by State Of the Art Of Computer Animation prompted the 1990 release of The Mind's Eye: A Computer Animation Odyssey, a title that would become the first member of the successful The Mind's Eye series. The next decade (1990–2000) would be taken up almost entirely with the production of 19 feature-length 3-D computer animated package films for home release.