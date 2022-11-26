Not Available

States of Fear is a documentary film produced by Mary Raftery and broadcast on the Irish television channel Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ) between April and May 1999. The film detailed abuse suffered by children between the 1930s and 1970s in the state childcare system of Ireland, primarily in the Reformatory and Industrial Schools. After public outcry, Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern apologised on behalf of the State. The film sparked a national scandal over abuse of children in church and state run institutions. It led to a major commission on child abuse that sat from 2000 to 2009.