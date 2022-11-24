Static II: The Invisibles

Not Available

In this follow up to 2000's under ground video "Static," filmmaker Josh Stewart (One Step Beyond) brings you anther completely independent and completely unique skateboard video experience. When you pop Static II in your DVD player, don't expect to see circus acts, school yards, blue skies, or tricks requiring parachutes before takeoff. Expect skating that connects to the reasons you stepped onto a board in the first place. Expect a video you'll want to watch every dat before you go out skating. Expect inspiration.