    The Static series grand finale brings an overwhelming amount of talent from NYC to SF, Florida to London, and Paris to LA and wraps it all up with a series of cameos and surprises that will satisfy any fan of underground skateboarding. With a line-up including Aaron Herrington, Quim Cardona, Jake Johnson, Yonnie Cruz, Vivien Feil, Ben Gore, Jimmy Lannon, Kevin Tierney, Steve Brandi, Jahmal Willams and many more it is a perfect combination of styles and personalities that we're proud to have together under one project. And proud to offer as the final piece from the Static saga.

