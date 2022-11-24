Statistic The Movie

Not Available

Footie (Lawrence Page) was destined to become a ghetto bastard after his father brutally killed his mother and then himself. Footie gambles with the law and lost. Now Footie is ready to create his own destiny and share it with his newfound love - Felicia. Footie gets a 9-5 job and avoided trouble... until trouble found them. Fired and broke, both Footie and Felicia find 2 one way tickets back to the streets. Surrounded by America's most dangerous criminals, Footie and Felicia fight to stay together UNTIL DEATH DO THEY PART.