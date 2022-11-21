Status Quo: Aquostic! Live at the Roundhouse

Not Available

This landmark release, recorded in October 2014 in a joint effort by earMUSIC and the BBC, captures the band’s first ever live acoustic performance at the glorious Roundhouse in London. This sensational recording features the new pared-back side of Quo, as revealed on the hit 2014 album ‘Aquostic! (Stripped Bare)’. This album soared to number 5 in the charts, giving the band their highest placing for 18 years, and has now been certified Gold. It was in fact the best-selling independent label album of 2014!