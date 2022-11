Not Available

Breathlessly energetic Berlin-set hip-hop epic »Status Yo!« employs performers and locations from local music scene to tell an ambitious story of one eventful night in the German capital. With just 24 hours in which to organize the biggest party the city's ever seen, Yan Eq, Jamie, Sera and others must deal with their love lives, tenuous living arrangements and various shady characters on their way to hip-hop glory.