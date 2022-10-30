Not Available

A young man called Roman is working for an attorney. Roman has to travel to a small village in Bavaria, in order to get some files from a local police station. These files keep records about a high school massacre committed by a student a year ago. Due to bureaucratic reasons, Roman has to stay in the village for a few days. By accident he meets a young girl called Laura, who has survived the massacre. By becoming more acquainted to Laura, Roman also becomes more interested in the tragic event. Later on he realizes that Laura is hiding a secret. She has been more involved in the incident.