Stay Awhile is a human story told from the perspective of a daughter, the film's Director and Writer Jessica Edwards, whose parents 'The Bells' attained fame in music selling millions of albums worldwide during the electric times of the 1960's/70's. Stay Awhile is a film that transcends the simple dream of life in a band, exposing the emotional dynamics between the men and women who were a part of it. The film is brought to life with interviews from the original members of The Bells, vintage film, artists and industry execs of the time. Evoking love, fortune, failure and the ties that bond in a document of unforgettable music moments shared in Canadian music history.