1992

Stay Tuned

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 1992

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Salesman Roy Knable spends all his free time watching television, to the exasperation of his wife, Helen. One day, TV salesman Spike convinces Roy to buy a satellite dish offering 666 channels. The new addition to Roy's home entertainment system sucks him and Helen into Hellvision, a realm run by Spike, who is an emissary of Satan. For 24 hours, the couple must survive devilish parodies of TV programs if they want to return to reality alive.

Cast

John RitterRoy Knable
Pam DawberHelen Knable
David TomDarryl Knable / Narrator
Heather McCombDiane Knable
Jeffrey JonesSpike
Eugene LevyCrowley

