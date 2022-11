Not Available

After traveling the world, former teen star Nina (Eleanor Hutchins) decides to end her vagabond lifestyle and crash with childhood friend Jim (Barney Cheng). At first, Nina turns Jim's world upside down, but as time goes on, the quiet librarian reveals a provocative alter ego. Laura Colella's dramedy turns into a film within a film as the actor-character barrier dissolves and one cast member attempts to turn the tides by changing the story line.