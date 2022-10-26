Not Available

You don’t follow a tightly controlled masterpiece and not get my attention, and so Alain Guiraudie’s Stay Vertical can take a spot on this list despite almost nothing being known. The Stranger By the Lake helmer is developing something that has “the aim of making the implausible plausible, the impossible possible and to go on a long journey close to home, to bring elsewhere closer and escape around the street corner.” – Nick N.