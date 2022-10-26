Not Available

Stay Vertical

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films du Losange

You don’t follow a tightly controlled masterpiece and not get my attention, and so Alain Guiraudie’s Stay Vertical can take a spot on this list despite almost nothing being known. The Stranger By the Lake helmer is developing something that has “the aim of making the implausible plausible, the impossible possible and to go on a long journey close to home, to bring elsewhere closer and escape around the street corner.” – Nick N.

Cast

Damien BonnardLéo
India HairMarie
Raphaël ThierryJean-Louis
Christian BouilletteMarcel
Basile MeilleuratYoan
Laure CalamyMirande

View Full Cast >

Images