Stay with me

Emir is a handsome, rich, successful man in his thirties. He was born into a family of workers and dedicated to study. He works day and night by putting everything in his life into the background. One of Turkey's most important investment bank has been working as an investment adviser at. He has been a complete predator in terms of working hard. Because there was no opportunity to learn to establish relationships with people, there was a big gap in Emir. One night, Emir's life changes when he meets Zeynep, the worst street singer in the world, and they both begin to help each other without knowing it.