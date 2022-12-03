Not Available

Three Filipinas living in Japan become friends at a weekend Filipino gathering in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka. Hiyasmin Macaraig (Meg Imperial), who chose to stay in Japan after the restaurant she was working at closed, works different odd jobs to provide for her family in the Philippines. Cynthia Mae Valdes or CM (Ella Cruz) is an English Tutor. When her work contract ended, she also decided to stay in Japan to provide for her jobless live-in partner and their kid. While Mitch Sarmiento (Jennifer Lee) is a Masteral student in Kitakyushu. She’s bright, but she got herself into gambling, as a way to relieve stress from her academics and her recent heart break.