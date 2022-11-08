Steal America

Not Available

A Swiss tourist named Stella meets Christophe, a French drifter, on a Greyhound bus traveling from Chicago to San Francisco. Settling in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, Stella and Christophe develop a sexual relationship. In time, she gets a job as a cashier in a postcard shop, while he parks cars at an expensive restaurant. Stella dreams of going to Japan and singing in clubs, while Christophe wants to explore “the Wild West” he imagines from the American movies of his childhood. The couple befriends Maria, a bisexual Italian immigrant who works in the kitchen at Christophe’s restaurant. In their spare time, the three foreigners complain about their low-wage jobs, criticize Americans, and dream of going someplace else. After Christophe is fired from his valet job, an incoming customer hands him the keys to his car. Christophe takes the vehicle and convinces Stella and Maria to flee with him to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the trio embarks on a new adventure.