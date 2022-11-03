Steal it if you can

When Gang-jo got bored with his yuppie lifestyle, he did what any normal person would do – he used his expert knowledge in high-tech gadgetry to live the life of a super-thief, of course. But when Gang-jo steals from Sang-tae, a happily married but mundane family man, and embarrasses him in front of his family, he is about to find out that the toughest opponents come in the strangest packages.
|So Ji-sub
|Choi, Kang-jo
|Song Seon-mi
|Hwang Ma-ri
|Kim Chang-sook
|Mother-in-law
|Park Sang-Myeon
|Kang Sang-tae
|Kim In-mun
|Father-in-Law
