Steal it if you can

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When Gang-jo got bored with his yuppie lifestyle, he did what any normal person would do – he used his expert knowledge in high-tech gadgetry to live the life of a super-thief, of course. But when Gang-jo steals from Sang-tae, a happily married but mundane family man, and embarrasses him in front of his family, he is about to find out that the toughest opponents come in the strangest packages.

Cast

So Ji-subChoi, Kang-jo
Song Seon-miHwang Ma-ri
Kim Chang-sookMother-in-law
Park Sang-MyeonKang Sang-tae
Kim In-munFather-in-Law

