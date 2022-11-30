Stealing a Survivor

Not Available

Two worlds collide. Ray Martin is in a bit of a pickle. His father's (George Wendt) chauffeur business is failing financially and is on the verge of collapsing. Ray must find a way to save the company. at the same time - Gervase Peterson's career in Hollywood is hanging on by a thread and he needs to salvage whatever is left of his career. Through a chance meeting, Ray wrangles together an eclectic bunch of strangers and friends to get Gervase's career back on track and save his father from bankruptcy.