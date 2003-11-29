2003

Stealing Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 29th, 2003

Studio

Not Available

Tony Danza stars as a thief named Jack Clayton. When Jack is about to be caught at the mall, he dresses up as Santa Claus and hops on the bus to Evergreen. He is mistaken for the new Santa at Sarah Gibson's tree store. He is very reluctant at first, but after becoming a part of the town, and falls in love with Sarah, he begins to have second thoughts on robbing Evergreen's bank.

Cast

Lea ThompsonSarah Gibson
Angela GoethalsNoelle Gibson
Betty WhiteEmily Sutton
David ParkerHarry Zordich
Malcolm StewartDoug Jennings
Alf HumphreysTim Hogan

View Full Cast >

Images