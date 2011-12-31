2011

Stealing Las Vegas

  • Thriller

December 31st, 2011

There's a dark side behind the bright lights of Las Vegas, where desperate lives and busted dreams struggle in the shadows to survive. And when a sleazy casino owner swipes $20 million from his employees' health insurance and pension funds, ex-pro-baseball-player-turned-casino-electrician Nick and his co-workers put together a daring plan to steal the money back. But in a lowdown town of underground cage fights, smoky strip clubs and deadly double-crosses, can the perfect heist ever go as planned? Written by Francisco Menendez

Eloy MéndezJorge Rodriguez
Antonio FargasMo
Michael TyloBerk Rocket
Eric RobertsAlex Stratholme

