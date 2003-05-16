Stealing Rembrandt

Two bumbling scrap metal thieves - father and son - steal the wrong painting during a museum heist. The painting turns out to be the only original Rembrandt painting in Denmark, and all hell breaks loose. What do you do when you've got Interpol, the Danish police and the entire Danish underworld on your heels? And who was this Rembrandt guy anyway?
|Jakob Cedergren
|Tom
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|Kenneth
|Nicolas Bro
|Jimmy
|Sonja Richter
|Trine
|Paprika Steen
|Charlotte
|Gordon Kennedy
|Christian
