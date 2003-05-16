2003

Stealing Rembrandt

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 2003

Studio

Ugly Duckling Films

Two bumbling scrap metal thieves - father and son - steal the wrong painting during a museum heist. The painting turns out to be the only original Rembrandt painting in Denmark, and all hell breaks loose. What do you do when you've got Interpol, the Danish police and the entire Danish underworld on your heels? And who was this Rembrandt guy anyway?

Cast

Jakob CedergrenTom
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauKenneth
Nicolas BroJimmy
Sonja RichterTrine
Paprika SteenCharlotte
Gordon KennedyChristian

View Full Cast >

Images