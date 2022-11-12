Stealth: Flying Invisible

Not Available

Learn the secrets, strengths, and fatal flaws of the fighter plane that changed the landscape of air dominance in the 1990s-until it all came crashing down. See the first interview with Dale Zelko, the only pilot to ever be shot down in a stealth fighter, and the Bosnian soldier who fired the shots responsible for that crash. And follow the quest for the ultimate undetectable aircraft, from the U-2 to the F-117 Nighthawk, through the eyes of the scientists, historians, and aviators who developed this technology.