Not Available

Stealth: Flying Invisible

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fiveson Entertainment

Learn the secrets, strengths, and fatal flaws of the fighter plane that changed the landscape of air dominance in the 1990s-until it all came crashing down. See the first interview with Dale Zelko, the only pilot to ever be shot down in a stealth fighter, and the Bosnian soldier who fired the shots responsible for that crash. And follow the quest for the ultimate undetectable aircraft, from the U-2 to the F-117 Nighthawk, through the eyes of the scientists, historians, and aviators who developed this technology.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images