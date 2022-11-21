Steam Across the Pacific Northwest

Not Available

The mighty 4449 was painted black with BNSF decals to head up a BNSF Employee Appreciation Special in July, 2000. Running in excursions over former Burlington Northern trackage, the Daylight treated enthusiastic throngs of spectators to the sights and sounds of thundering steam power. Starting in Vancouver, Washington, we follow the train across the state and into British Columbia, Canada, and Idaho, visiting the cities of Tacoma, Seattle, Everett, Bellingham, and Vancouver, B.C. A special highlight is a ride aboard the train along the Puget Sound, from Balmer Yard in Seattle to Everett. You'll see the EAS traveling over Stevens Pass - what an awesome sight that is! - and at Skykomish and exiting Cascade Tunnel. Continuing eastward, the train stops at Wenatchee and Spokane, then crosses the long bridge over Lake Pend Oreille on its way to Sandpoint, Idaho.