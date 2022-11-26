Steam Cloud Rising

Not Available

In 1979, disclosing your homosexuality in a small town high school was risky business, especially if you were at the top of the social ladder. Popular and athletic, Hugh struggles with containing his true sexual identity. Outside of school, he attends community meetings of concerned citizens of the local nuclear power plant, where he meets Winston, a slightly older and disabled young man. Hanging out at Winston's place, he safely confides in his distress of a fellow student, Kabold, who is outwardly gay and in deep pain. As the truth's of the power plant are researched together, Hugh struggles with releasing his own truths, until the plant has a general emergency, releasing radiated steam, and he can't keep his sexuality contained any longer.