The autumn season is a great time to see steam locomotives in action. There are usually several steam photo charters scattered around the country where participants can get great shots of steam with pretty leaves, or great Indian Summer lighting. In "Steam in the Autumn" you’ll be treated to 7 different locomotives putting on a great steam show during the autumn season. If you like steam action, then this program is for you! Locomotives include: Canadian National 4-6-0 #89 Cliffside Railroad 2-8-0 #40 East Broad Top 2-8-2 #14 Grand Trunk 4-8-4 # 6325 Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 #475 Ohio Central 4-6-2 #1293 Western Maryland Scenic 2-8-0 #734 This is two hours of great steam railroading that you won’t want to miss. Order yours today!