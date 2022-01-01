Steam Powered Giraffe: 10 Year Anniversary Show

Not Available

With this concert the band celebrated their 10 year anniversary on January 27th 2018 and was joined on stage by various past band members! Appearances by: Rabbit (Isabella Bennett) The Spine (David Bennett) Zero (Bryan Barbarin) Hatchworth (Sam Luke) The Jon (Jonathan Sprague) Upgrade (Erin Burke) Mr. Reed (Michael Reed) Walter Workers (Chelsea and Camille Penyak) Steve Negrete Matthew Elton Smith and G.G. The Giraffe Featuring the songs: Steam Powered Giraffe I’ll Rust With You Fancy Shoes Lying Awake Honeybee Diamonds Ju Ju Magic Make Believe Me and My Baby (Saturday Nights) Hold Me Clockwork Vaudeville Brass Goggles More than just a band, Steam Powered Giraffe is a musical act that combines robot pantomime, puppetry, ballet, comedy, projections, and music for an experience unlike anything you’ve seen before!