Steam Powered Giraffe: The Quest for the Eternal Harp of Golden Dreams

Filmed back in 2011, watch robots Rabbit, The Spine, and The Jon from the band Steam Powered Giraffe come to life in this madcap, phantasmagorical musical escapade. This video showcases recorded performances of the band Steam Powered Giraffe fan-favorite songs, a fantastical fantasy side story about a sorcerer and his band of heroes, and also a behind-the-scenes peek into the humorous inner workings of Colonel Peter Walter's Steam Man Band. Steam Powered Giraffe songs performed in this film (in order): Ju Ju Magic Steam Man Band/Clockwork Vaudeville On Top of the Universe Electricity is in My Soul Sound of Tomorrow Honeybee Automatonic Electronic Harmonics Out in the Rain Captain Albert Alexander Me and My Baby Steam Man Band (Reprise) Brass Goggles