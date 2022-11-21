Steam to the Grand Canyon

Not Available

In August of 2002, former Santa Fe steam locomotive 3751 returned to the rails for a thrilling excursion from Los Angeles to Williams, Arizona and return in honor of the NRHS 2002 National Convention. Leaving Los Angeles, the mighty 4-8-4 battled the grades of Cajon Pass before setting out across the desert to Needles, thrilling spectators with her awesome displays of steam power. The following day, the 3751 completed the trip to Williams where she prepared to head up the Grand Canyon Limited excursion. This highlight of the Convention featured the 3751 running on the Grand Canyon Railway, doubleheading and tripleheading with GCRy's own steam power! The scenic splendor of South Rim vistas framing nostalgic images of doubleheaded and tripleheaded steam on the rails - it's an incredible sight that can't be beat!