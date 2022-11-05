Steamboat Round the Bend

1935

When riverboat captain Doctor John Pearly (Rogers) learns that his nephew Duke has killed a man in self-defense, he urges Duke to turn himself in. But Duke's only chance for freedom is the testimony of a half-crazed witness, New Moses, who has disappeared upriver. With time running out - and Pearly's rival Captain Eli itching to race his paddle wheeler, the Pride of Paducah, against Pearly's steamboat, the Claremore Queen - Pearly sets off on a wild race to find New Moses, free Duke...and lasso a win for the Claremore Queen.