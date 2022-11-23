Steaming Around Britain - The North East

Not Available

Part of the 'Steaming Around' series, this documentary shows the history of British Steam in the North East of England focusing on the key railways within the region. The film shows both archive film and current footage of preserved steam engines plus a short summary of the role of the railway in the region today. The main areas visited include Newcastle and Sunderland, Teeside, York, Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, North Yorkshire Moors Railway, and the National Railway Museum, York.