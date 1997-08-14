1997

Justice. Safe streets. Payback. Metallurgist John Henry Irons (O'Neal) vows to claim them all when a renegade military reject (Judd Nelson) puts new superweapons in dangerous hands. Helped by an electronics wiz (Annabeth Gish) and an imaginative scrap metal worker (Richard Roundtree), Irons becomes Steel. Wearing body armor, wielding a fearsome electrohammer and riding a gadget-packed motorcycle, he's ready to wage war...if he can fix the untimely glitches in his untested gear. "You all be cool now," the good-guy hero tells two crime victims he rescues. There'll be a lot of thrillin' before Steel himself can start chillin.'